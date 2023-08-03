iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EFA stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,593,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

