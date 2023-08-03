iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.96. 12,624,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,668,920. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

