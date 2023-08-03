iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.49. 116,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,780. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

