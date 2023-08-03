iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 187,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 70,086 shares.The stock last traded at $109.85 and had previously closed at $110.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $930.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $312,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth about $928,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 73,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

