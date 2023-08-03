iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,343 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $79,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.11. 169,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,807. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

