iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 184,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 60,803 shares.The stock last traded at $82.89 and had previously closed at $83.28.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $878.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

