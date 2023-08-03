Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 7th Largest Position

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 4.0% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,874,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,365,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 953,254 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,130,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,733,000 after buying an additional 371,264 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 13,847,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,120,051. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.