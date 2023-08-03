Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

