Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19. The company has a market capitalization of $371.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

