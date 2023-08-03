Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,479 shares of company stock worth $15,750,807 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.23. The company had a trading volume of 79,527,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,483,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

