Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $231.61. 2,262,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,594. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

