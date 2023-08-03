Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.82. 1,211,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,695. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $332.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.75.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

