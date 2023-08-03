Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,290 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $33.11. 13,352,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,063,197. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

