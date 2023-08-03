Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.45. 1,197,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.47. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

