Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,190 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.85. 9,567,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,323,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

