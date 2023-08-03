Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.44. 1,576,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,377. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $116.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.