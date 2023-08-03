Jason Warnick Sells 5,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 7.2 %

HOOD traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,014,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,845. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

