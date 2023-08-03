Jason Warnick Sells 5,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 7.2 %
HOOD traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,014,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,845. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.
Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
