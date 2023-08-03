JCurve Solutions Limited (JCS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on September 4th

JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX:JCS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
JCurve Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
JCurve Solutions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JCurve Solutions
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What Generac’s Earnings May Say About the Strength of the Economy
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for JCurve Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCurve Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.