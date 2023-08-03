JCurve Solutions Limited (JCS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on September 4th

JCurve Solutions Limited (ASX:JCS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

JCurve Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get JCurve Solutions alerts:

JCurve Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JCurve Solutions Limited provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) and telecommunications expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asia. The company offers Optyc, a solution to automate business processes and delivering data insights; Quicta, a servicemanagement solution to allocate operational resources; Vyzeri, that offers consulting services; and Dygiq, which offers marketing capabilities for organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for JCurve Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCurve Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.