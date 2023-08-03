Jet Protocol Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $284,138.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,169.39 or 1.00079048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00842466 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $312,549.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

