JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
JetBlue Airways Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.65. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JetBlue Airways Company Profile
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
