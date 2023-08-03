JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 338,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,008. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,927,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 62.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

