JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

FROG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

JFrog Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $28.78 on Thursday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.55.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,927,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,927,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,369,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile



JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

