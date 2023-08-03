JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 13,587 Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima accounts for 0.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOMA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $758.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,100.00%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

