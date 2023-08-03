JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys 97,801 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 228.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,801 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.0% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after acquiring an additional 296,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 276,223 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,655 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock remained flat at $29.28 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,632,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,418,729. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

