JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $685,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $10.53 on Thursday, hitting $383.72. 2,139,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

