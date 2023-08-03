JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases 27,113 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2,950.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded down $11.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,925. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

