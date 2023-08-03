Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $6.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have commented on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $149,805.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $149,805.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,958. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

