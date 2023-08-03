John Bicket Sells 53,022 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,467,118.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,409,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,665.44.

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,062,000.48.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,008. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

