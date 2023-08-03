John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.18. 51,097,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,255,646. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

