John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $8.73 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 36,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $548.38. 1,072,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,912 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

