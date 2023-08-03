John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 4.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 496,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,422,000 after buying an additional 76,359 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,718,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.