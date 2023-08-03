John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Summit Materials worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

