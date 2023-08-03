John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.32 on Thursday, reaching $884.98. 1,821,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,461. The company has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $857.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

