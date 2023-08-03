Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Update

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.32. 554,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,980. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $189.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average is $155.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

