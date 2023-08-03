Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SEVN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,035. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

