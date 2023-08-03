Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 330 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 8.1 %

HUBS stock traded down $45.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $508.22. 580,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,889. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.91 and a 200-day moving average of $445.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -174.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.