Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $197.70, but opened at $186.20. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $189.12, with a volume of 29,552 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,476 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.71.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day moving average is $204.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

