Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Curtland E. Fields Purchases 7,800 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Curtland E. Fields acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $65,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,132. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 104,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.61. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kearny Financial by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 590,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,599,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,856,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 392,181 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 346,663 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 184,690 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

