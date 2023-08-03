Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Kemper has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Kemper Price Performance

Kemper stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,180. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after buying an additional 104,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,499,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 152,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

