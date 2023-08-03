Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kennametal by 122.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.