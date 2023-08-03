Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
KMT traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
