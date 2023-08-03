Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60 to $0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 million to $367 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.07 million. Kforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.68 EPS.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 228,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,331. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.87 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

