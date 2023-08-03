Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, and bar soaps. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facials, women pads, panty liners, tampons, pads, and menstrual cups.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.