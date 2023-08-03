Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, and bar soaps. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facials, women pads, panty liners, tampons, pads, and menstrual cups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.