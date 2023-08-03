Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.77. 77,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.64 and its 200-day moving average is $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $388.87.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,574,595 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

