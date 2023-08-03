Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kirby were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after buying an additional 404,845 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 64.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 51.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after buying an additional 208,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,589. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

