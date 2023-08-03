Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 939,600 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.80. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.