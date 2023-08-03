Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 619,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Knowles

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 496.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 57.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.