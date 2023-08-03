Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:KTB opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

