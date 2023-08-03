Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-2.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.83-$2.91 EPS.

KHC traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.57. 9,136,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,169,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

