Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KROGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.1%.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 231,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,510. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KROGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.98 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Worldwide

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $105,744.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 80.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1,157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

