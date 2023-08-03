Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.1%.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 231,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,510. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.98 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $105,744.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 80.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1,157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

