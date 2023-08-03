KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
KULR Technology Group Price Performance
KULR Technology Group stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.90. 42,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.02. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.55 and a 1-year high of 2.22.
KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.25 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KULR Technology Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.