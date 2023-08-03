KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

KULR Technology Group stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.90. 42,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.02. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.55 and a 1-year high of 2.22.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.25 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KULR Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

